Sucessful search party honored by county

WADESBORO- Participants in a search party were honored during the Board of Commissioners (BOC) meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The search party was for a 10 year old girl who went missing from Ansonville Elementary School at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2019. She was located in the wooded area close to the school community approximately three hours later at 5:45thanks to the efforts of the search party.

“This young lady was lost in the woods,” said County Manager Barron S. Monroe II, “but we had a strong effort from our staff and community. It was a multi-agency effort to find this young lady in a very quick time.”

Superintendent Michael Freeman added, “The outcome was a fine example of agencies working together to address a crisis situation.”.

22 individuals participated in the search and rescue. They were: Emergency Services Director Rodney Diggs, Ansonville School Principal Michael Vetter, DSS Children Services Supervisor Mary Kendall, Detective Shane Drake, Deputy Joseph Edmondson, Deputy McDonald, Lt. Joshua Beam, Deputy Scott Gulledge, Lt. James Williams, Lt. Brian Tice, Detective Joshua Martin, Major Tim Watkins, Sgt. Walter Owens, Chief Deputy Scott Howell, Deputy Joshua Haley, Sgt. Vance Bennet, SA D. L. Cole (NC SBI), Deputy Greg Fox, Brian Nance, Superintendent Michael Freeman, Wes Stegall, and Sheriff Landric Reid.

Three retirees from Anson County were also recognized and received plaques during the meeting. These included Mary Crawford from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center who served for 20 years, Nathaniel Clark, Jr. from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center who served for 15 years, and Jane Curtis from ACTS Transportation Administration who served for 14 years.

In addition to the search party participants and retirees, Deputy Carmen Jenkins was also honored during the meeting. Deputy Jenkins responded to a call from a gas station clerk in Polkton on Dec. 22, 2019 concerning an infant. The infant was saved and hospitalized due to the efforts of Deputy Jenkins.

A gentleman by the name Terry Helms appeared before the BOC. Helms has ran for both Mayor of Wadesboro as well as for a seat on the Board of Commissioners in the past.

Helm’s purpose for speaking to the Board was to address the need for a Crime Stoppers Program in Anson County as well as a new and more powerful radio transmitter for the county’s emergency services. He opened his presentation by saying that he developed bladder cancer in August. “I don’t know what my future is, but I know who holds my future,” said Helms.

“I know you are already aware the county needs a new communication system,” said Helms who added, “This county needs a Crimes Stoppers program in Anson County. We need this to help deter crime.”

A financial Audit report was given to the Board by Anson County Finance Officer Cary Garner once Helms completed his presentation. The report concerned the Fiscal Year audit for July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019. Garner expected to have an Undesignated Fund Balance of $11.5 million after the audit but, fortunately, the balance was slightly higher at $11.6 million.

Garner also went over plans to acquire new spaces for Department of Social Services and the Anson County School system. A firm was enlisted by the county to design the construction of a new building only for it to later be determined that it would be more beneficial to lease a facility than to build or purchase a new one. This is due to reimbursement levels from the State Department of Health and Human Services.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) has been put out for the provision of a space. Garner is expecting to receive a response by mid February. This space could be in the form of an already existing facility or for one built by a private entity that would be leased to the county. This will be presented to the Board of Commissioners once the numbers have come in so they can decide to build/buy or lease based on the pros and cons of each route.

Garner also discussed his efforts concerning building a replacement school for Anson Middle School. Anson County School System was recently awarded a $15 million North Carolina Needs-Based Construction grant. This grant requires a $5 million dollar local match.

It was during this time that Chairman Streater asked if the undesignated Fund Balance of $11.6 million included the $5 million or not. Garner replied that it was still included in the $11.6 as the commitment by the Board for the match was not made until Fiscal Year 2019. Garner explained how it was his assumption that after all funding methods for construction of the school are exhausted, the county would still need to borrow money.

It will be Garner’s recommendation to the BOC to include the unspent portion of Anson County’s commitment in said financing along with the remaining funds needed to finish the project. Anson County still has a ways to go to secure the other funding required and, in Garner’s opinion, a decrease in the cost of construction will also be needed to make the project a go.

By Charles Wood Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com

