Tamara Kamaryan Evans named to Dean’s List at Elon University

January 28, 2020 Anson Record

Tamara Kamaryn Evans has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester at Elon University. The Dean’s List is composed of students with no grade below a B-minus and a grade point average of at least 3.50 in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Evans is the daughter of Dr. Ray C Evans and Dr. Anja A. Patton-Evans of Hixson, TN and the granddaughter of Dr. Altheria S. Patton of Wadesboro, NC.