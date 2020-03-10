Sims and Sikes move on to general election

March 10, 2020 Anson Record News 0
By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
Incumbent and Democrat Bobby Sikes retains his District 1 seat on the Board of Commissioners. -
-
Incumbent Ross Streater has been on the Board of Commissioners for 30 years. -
Challenger and Democrat Robert Mims defeated Incumbent Ross Streater for the District 3 seat on the Anson County Board of Commissioners. - -

WADESBORO- Challenger and Democrat Robert Sims defeated Democrat Incumbent Chairman Ross Streater for the election bid in District 3 for the Anson County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, March 3. Streater has held on to that seat for 30 years and lost by just 25 votes. Mims took home 51.71 percent of the vote, for a total of 379 votes, while Streater earned 48.29 percent of the ballots or 354 total votes.

Incumbent and Democrat Bobby Sikes defeated challenger and fellow Democrat Kayesha Nivens in District 1 for the Anson County Board of Commissioners. Sikes took home 62.78 percent of the votes while Nivens earned 37.73 percent.

“I gave this my best and no matter what, I will continue to give Ansonville and Burnsville my best,” said Nivens when contacted after the election, who added, “I have nothing to be ashamed of. I ran against an incumbent who held this seat for 16 years. And that speaks volumes for me.”

Vice-Chair Jarvis T. Woodburn of District 6 and Harold Smith of District 7 ran unopposed this year, as did the Board of Education candidates Mike Turner, Beulah Pratt, Vice-Chairperson Frank Liles, Carol Ann Gibson, and Marilyn Bennett. All candidates for both Board of Education and Board of Commissioners were Democrats.

1,889 early votes, 40 absentees by mail ballots, and 3 overseas ballots were received by the Anson County Board of Elections this year. 28.76 percent, or 4,612 out of a possible 16,035, of ballots, were cast in Anson County. Overall, 31 percent of North Carolinians registered to vote cast a ballot on March 3.

Incumbent and Democrat Bobby Sikes retains his District 1 seat on the Board of Commissioners.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_bobby-sikes.jpgIncumbent and Democrat Bobby Sikes retains his District 1 seat on the Board of Commissioners.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_kayesha.jpg

Incumbent Ross Streater has been on the Board of Commissioners for 30 years.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_ross-streater.jpgIncumbent Ross Streater has been on the Board of Commissioners for 30 years.

Challenger and Democrat Robert Mims defeated Incumbent Ross Streater for the District 3 seat on the Anson County Board of Commissioners.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Robert-Mims.jpgChallenger and Democrat Robert Mims defeated Incumbent Ross Streater for the District 3 seat on the Anson County Board of Commissioners.

By Charles Wood

Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at 704 994 5471 or at cwood@ansonrecord.com

Reach Charles Wood at 704 994 5471 or at cwood@ansonrecord.com