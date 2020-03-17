— NEW RULES

ANSON COUNTY- Due to an Executive Order issued by NC Governor Roy Cooper, all public schools in North Carolina will be closed from now through at least March 30. Students are not allowed on campus during the closure.

South Piedmont Community College has canceled the Union County Job Fair and all lecture hours will be transitioned to online effective March 18. Faculty members will be in touch with students regarding their individual courses.

Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court Cheri Beasly issued directives to local court officials and among those directives, most superior and district court proceedings are to be scheduled or rescheduled for a date no sooner than April 16, 2020. Courts will remain open; however, beginning March 16, 2020 and continuing through April 17, 2020, most cases will be rescheduled in Anson, Richmond, & Scotland counties.

The clerks’ offices will send notices to all defendants in all criminal and child support cases and to all parties in small claims cases. The judges’ offices will send notice to all parties for general civil and family law cases. Additionally, parties will be able to find new court date(s) for criminal matters on the NC website (www.nccourts.gov/court-dates).

Town Hall will be limited to a drive-thru only operation until further notice. All transactions can be accomplished via the drive-thru, night box, or calling Town Hall for payment via phone at (704) 634-5171.

A special meeting of the Town of Wadesboro has been set for 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 to discuss their emergency plan for COVID-19.

Public entrances to both the Wadesboro Police and Fire Stations will remain closed until further notice. Town Parks will remain open and garbage collection, limb/leaf pickup, as well as furniture item pickup will remain in normal operation.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Department has taken the following measures: Weekly on-site visitations at the Jail have been temporally suspended, all volunteers programs in the jail are canceled until further notice. All fingerprinting for employment, concealed carry permits and all other civilian needs are suspended until further notice. The Citizen Law Enforcement Academy is postponed. All non-emergency calls will be handled via telephone when applicable. Anyone needing reports or other forms needs to call the Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188 and schedule an appointment.

The Anson County Partnership will be postponing all public activities for the next eight weeks, this includes but is not limited to childcare provider trainings, Month of the Young Child celebrations, Family Forward NC Lunch and Learn, and the Childcare Appreciation Banquet.

The Early Childhood Resource Center will be closed to the public starting Thursday, March 19. In an effort to provide families the assistance they need, caregivers may pick up diapers and come for a car seat class through Wednesday, March 18. For questions or concerns please contact the Anson County Partnership for Children at (704) 694-4036.

All adult programs at the Hampton B. Allen Library are canceled until further notice. They will be waiving all overdue fines for returned items starting March 16. While the library is currently open, they encourage their patrons to use their book drop and avoid public places when possible.

Atrium Health is expanding visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Effective immediately, only immediate family members, aged 13 and over, will be able to take part in the hospital visiting hours unless deemed absolutely necessary by the patient’s healthcare team. This standard will apply even if visitors are healthy and regardless of their age. Existing visitation restrictions already apply to all children age 12 and under due to the ongoing flu season visitor restrictions that remain in effect.

FirstHealth is asking visitors to visit immediate family only and to not allow children under 12 to visit the hospital. They are also asking individuals to not visit anyone in the hospital if they have come into contact with someone who is known to have COVID-19 or if they are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, chills, or fatigue. These restrictions apply at all FirstHealth hospitals: Moore Regional, Montgomery Memorial, MRH-Richmond, and MRH-Hoke. Patients are asked to adhere to the restrictions when visiting any area of the hospital including rehabilitation and outpatient clinics

All facilities within the McLeod Health organization will restrict visitation. Visitors will be limited to no more than two guests over the age of 14 during our normal visitation hours. Children aged 14 and under cannot visit at this time. All visitors exhibiting signs or symptoms of illness will be asked not to visit patients at McLeod Health.

McLeod Health will offer free virtual screening through the McLeod Telehealth App. If you are experiencing fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath, you can have a virtual screen with a trained medical professional.

To access McLeod Telehealth, go to McLeodTelehealth.org. Type in the code: COVID19 for Free telehealth Screening or you can go to McLeodHealth.org. There you will find directions on downloading the app to your Apple or Android device.

Harvest Ministries is monitoring conditions and listening to advice and directives from National and State government. They are having services on Sundays as normal for now at 10:30 a.m. All Harvest Ministries extra-curricular meetings and activities have been canceled until April 1. The helping Hands Food Pantry will be available for those who have an urgent need. Families can call 1-910-894-2426 for more information.

COVID-19 closures and updates for Anson County