A small crowd gathers to welcome Anson County’s new ACT’s building. Many attendees praise its contractors, DA Griffin Construction out of Polkton

Reptile 101 takes over Hampton B. Allen Library WADESBORO — As part of Hampton B. Allen Library’s ongoing summer initiative to bring education and fun to all Anson County residents, Morven’s own interactive reptile zoo, Reptile 101, were invited to bring their family of creepy, crawly reptiles into the stately Pritchard Room for a hands-on demonstration for teens.

NAACP holds annual Freedom Fund Banquet The Anson County Branch NAACP will be having our Annual Freedom Fund Banquet. This event is our organization’s primary fundraiser to continue to support programming, activism, community outreach, as well as branch scholarships, voter education, and advocacy within Anson County. These funds allow us to fulfill the NAACP’s mission to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.

Pickin’ and grinning at the Hampton B. Allen Library WADESBORO — The second Bluegrass jam session was held last Thursday at the Hampton B. Allen Library’s Little Theater.

“Flyers” Basketball Camp PINEHURST — Last June, the bettAdogZllc along with several sponsors from Anson, and Mecklenburg counties, sponsored fifteen kids to the Flyers 2024 Summer Basketball Camp in Pinehurst, NC at the Dempsey Student Center Main Gym.

Traffic stop of alleged roadway stalker ends in chaotic arrest WADESBORO — A Concord man made the mistake of trying to go toe-to-toe with an Anson County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop last Monday.

Missing Wadesboro youth found safe WADESBORO — Hunter James Michael Helms, a Wadesboro teen, has been missing since June 29. He had last been seen in the South Park Rd. and Old Lilesville Rd. area.

Diamond Rio headlines RCC concert series Country music supergroup Diamond Rio will be kicking off the 2024-2025 Performing Arts Series at the Cole Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 18.

Wadesboro Legion wraps up program’s first season Although not making it to this weekend’s North Carolina American Legion State Tournament, Wadesboro Legion Post 446 proved they can play among the best baseball teams in the region.

Things happen in threes I’ve heard it said that things happen in threes, especially tragedies, deaths and doses of Pepto Bismol after a big Tex-Mex dinner.