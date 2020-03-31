New Roses location to hold Grand Opening

March 31, 2020 Anson Record News 0
By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
-

WADESBORO — The new Roses, which just opened its doors a few weeks ago, will host its Grand Opening on Wednesday, April 1.

Roses is a regional discount store found in 15 states across the south. Its headquarters is located in Henderson, North Carolina. The store is located within Anson Station shopping center, situated between Tractor Supply and Food Lion.

“We are really excited to be here and we hope to be a great provider for our community,” said Wadesboro Roses Manager Catherine Badcock. “The responses we’ve gotten from the community have been wonderful so far.”

The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, prizes, as well as specials on products like air conditioners, clothing, and comforters.

“Since the virus is going around right now, the Grand Opening is not going to be anything big,” she said.

Though many businesses are struggling amid the current health crisis, Roses’ business has remained steady since its opened, explained Badcock.

“Everybody’s still wanting to come in to find the essentials, which are very low right now,” she said. “But, once we get it in, we try to push it on out to the sales floor as soon as possible so we can get it out there to the community.”

Roses is taking extra precautions in order to protect its customers during the pandemic, including cleaning and sanitizing the store every three hours.

“We stop everything we’re doing to Lysol everything, make sure the bathrooms are clean, the buggies are wiped down, and the door handles are cleaned,” said Badcock. “After we close, at night, we stay in an extra hour and a half to further sanitize everything for the next day.”

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_roses-grand-opening-a_cmyk.jpg

By Charles Wood

Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or at 704 994 5471

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or at 704 994 5471