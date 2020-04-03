Trauma surgeon urges patients to stay home

Ministers across the country are having to reconsider every aspect of how they conduct their sermons amid tighter crowd restrictions resulting from the pandemic. Each week, we will spotlight a different church from the area to see how they are adapting to the ever-evolving crisis.

WADESBORO — Reverend Doctor Sarah B. Kalish, of First United Methodist Church, has turned to technology in order to connect to her congregation in the age of social distancing. Her and Reverend Heather McIntyre, of First Presbyterian Church, have joined together to broadcast their sermons via Facebook Live each Sunday. However, Rev. Kalish fears that many of her older and less tech-savvy church members may be left behind as a result.

“The thing that concerns me is that I have a number of people that aren’t on the internet and aren’t on Facebook,” said Rev. Kalish. She estimates that roughly a quarter of her congregation lacks internet access.

“It’s hard to be in communication with our members who aren’t online. I’ve made some phone calls. I’m sending notes to my shut-ins. I’ve encouraged my church members to reach out to others.” explained Kalish. “We also mail out a newsletter each week and I’ve tried to reiterate in those what’s going on and what we’re doing to cope in order to help our members understand the situation. That’s what so hard about this time, though, is because we are sort of alone, and so we need to reach out verbally, by phone, sending emails, anyway we can to connect to each other.”

House calls, hospital visits, and trips to assisted living facilities have been canceled in all but dire emergencies. “We’ve gotten some instructions from our district and conference that at-house and hospital visits will only be conducted in very important, emergency situations,” said Rev. Kalish. “That’s hard to, because not all those people understand why I can’t come to visit in person. But, I’m trying to stay in touch with everybody as best as I can.”

Holy Week, which is the week before Easter, and Easter services have also been canceled. “The Inter-Church council decided to cancel the Holy Week services that we’ve had every single year since the beginning. To think that we’re not going to gather for service for Easter Sunday is very difficult,” said Rev. Kalish. The Inter-Church Council is a group made up of a number of Uptown Churches in Wadesboro that offer joint services and come together for charitable purposes.

Collecting donations for the church while in-person sermons have been canceled has also proven to be a challenge. “That’s one of the things that’s really difficult during this time because you still have to pay the bills. Hopefully, people will try to keep up their commitments,” explained Kalish.

“I’m encouraging people to mail in their contributions or drop them off here at the church,” she said. “The United Methodist Conference has helped us to be able to do online contributions. We are working on setting that up.”

Rev. Kalish is determined to find unique solutions to overcome the obstacles COVID-19 has created. “We’re trying to think of creative ways to help people deal with the pandemic. Ways we can bring our congregation comfort, to bring hope, to bring strength. Those are the keywords that I”m focusing on,” said Rev. Kalish. \

Part of these solutions includes streaming the sermons she co-hosts with Rev. McIntyre. “We decided we’d partner up and so, last Sunday, we streamed the service here at First United Methodist and this coming Sunday, it will be at First Presbyterian,” said Rev. Kalish, who added, “We’re trying to make it accessible to as many people as possible. With our online sermons, our congregations are getting that touch of the church and they don’t feel totally alone and stranded out there.

Sermons aren’t the only thing being Live-streamed on the First United Methodist Church’s Facebook page, “I did a devotional last Saturday and I hope to do another one or two this week,” said Rev. Kalish, who added, “My organist, Gus Farmer, came to the Church on Sunday afternoon and did a little organ recital and then a piano recital that we posted to Facebook. That was very inspiring to people.”

Rev. Kalish has some advice for people who are struggling with feelings of anxiety and fear during this unique time, “If we just try to stay grounded in our faith, we see signs of hope all over. When we look back in the scriptures and the history of our people, we can see that they definitely dealt with times of crisis and that God has carried them through. It doesn’t mean everything is going to be easy, but it keeps us grounded.

First United Methodist Church of Wadesboro will conduct all sermons via Facebook Live until further notice. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_first-umc-2.jpg First United Methodist Church of Wadesboro will conduct all sermons via Facebook Live until further notice. First United Methodist Church is part of Wadesboro’s Inter-Church Council, which is a group made up of UpTown Wadesboro Churches that host joint services and come together for charitable purposes. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_fumc-1.jpg First United Methodist Church is part of Wadesboro’s Inter-Church Council, which is a group made up of UpTown Wadesboro Churches that host joint services and come together for charitable purposes. Reverend Doctor Sarah B. Kaylish has been an ordained Methodist minister for 28 years. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_fumc-3.jpg Reverend Doctor Sarah B. Kaylish has been an ordained Methodist minister for 28 years.

By Charles Wood Staff Writer