Curfew in effect for Wadesboro

April 9, 2020 Anson Record News, Top Stories 0
By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
WADESBORO — The Town of Wadesboro will put a curfew in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city has updated its State of Emergency Declaration to specify that, beginning April 10, a curfew will be in effect in Wadesboro from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly for individuals under the age of 18. Exceptions will be allowed for essential workers traveling to and from their jobs and traveling for the purpose of medical treatment.

The proclamation was signed by Mayor Bill Thacker on April 9. Section three of the proclamation reads, “I hereby order all Town law enforcement officers, employees, and any other emergency management personnel subject to my control, to cooperate in the enforcement and implementation of the provisions of the Town State of Emergency Ordinance…”

If deemed necessary, under the State of Emergency, Mayor Thacker also has the authority to evacuate the town, ban the sale, consumption, transportation, or possession of alcoholic beverages, and ban firearms.

Anson County’s count of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown to nine as of Thursday.

