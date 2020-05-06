Woman charged with murder

By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
WADESBORO — Fairy Aleisha Gaddy, 19, was arrested by the Anson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, April 27 for the murder of Cordell Gaddy. There’s no relation between the victim and the suspect.

Cordell Gaddy’s body was discovered early on Monday, April 27 at his apartment on Brown Creek Church Road in Wadesboro.

Fairy Aleisha Gaddy was charged with one count of Felony Murder/Non-negligent Manslaughter. She was admitted into the Anson County Jail at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28. She was given no bond and her trial is scheduled for May 11, 2020 at Wadesboro District Court. Lt.

Lt. James Williams and Lt. Detective Randy Henry were the arresting officers.

Gaddy has since been transported to the North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women in Raleigh due to concerns over her being a danger to herself or others at the jail, according the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid stated that this is an ongoing joint investigation between his office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with any information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Major Tim Watkins at 704-694-4188.

