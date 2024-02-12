HAMLET — Richmond Community College students will be able to take advantage of guaranteed admission to Pfeiffer University beginning this coming fall semester.

Leaders from RichmondCC and Pfeiffer signed the Pfeiffer Pact transfer agreement on Thursday, providing RichmondCC students who graduate with an associate degree a seamless transition to junior status at Pfeiffer. The agreement also includes a Transfer Scholarship in the amount of $20,000 for traditional, face-to-face students or a 20 percent discount on classes for online students.

The Pfeiffer Pact also provides clear advising support so students know exactly which courses they need to take at RichmondCC and at Pfeiffer so that they graduate on time. Students who transfer via Pfeiffer Pact will not have to pay the transfer application fee, and they will not be required to live on campus.

“We’re excited about this agreement. For me it’s about affordability as much as accessibility,” said Dr. Scott Bullard, president of Pfeiffer University. “With the $20,000 annual scholarship, we’re working to make private, church-related high education affordable.”

Pfeiffer is a private university in Misenheimer. It also has locations in Charlotte and Albemarle.

Bullard is a native of Scotland County, having graduated from Scotland High School in 1995.

“As a kid that grew up on (highway) 74 between these two communities, Rockingham and Laurinburg, I’m very comfortable at Pfeiffer, and I think your gifted young people will be too,” he said.

Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, thanked Bullard for opening up the transfer agreement to such a wide range of programs. Graduates of the nursing, teacher prep, accounting, information technology, business and other associate in applied sciences programs are eligible for the Pfeiffer Pact.

“Pfeiffer’s reputation academically is outstanding, and we’re honored to be a part of this partnership and that you chose us to be a part of it,” McInnis said.

RichmondCC students can begin applying for the Pfeiffer Pact this spring semester. In order to qualify, students must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5. For students wishing to transfer into one of the elementary education pathways, they must maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.75.

Nursing graduates can also take advantage of the Pfeiffer Pact. However, in addition to admission to the university, they must apply and be admitted to the nursing upper division program to take nursing courses leading to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

To learn more about the Pfeiffer Pact, contact the Career & Transfer Advising Center by calling (910) 410-1700 or visiting either RichmondCC campus in Hamlet or Laurinburg.