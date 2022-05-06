I decided a few years ago that I wasn’t going to let my circumstances define my legacy. As dramatic as that sounds, we all leave a legacy and many times, the impact of our lives won’t be discovered until years after we’ve passed. As my wife and I slept in a car a few years ago, I decided quickly that I did not want that part of my life to be what I left behind. I was not ready to end my story, as I was a child of the highest God. He didn’t intend for this to be the way my book ended.

Although I had decided I was not going to fail, I also understood how someone in this situation could simply give up. If I had not found God, and decided to hand my life over to Him, I could not have made it. Those times I was teetering on the edge of defeat, He pulled me to safety. I took a breath and kept forging ahead until finally the path ahead seemed to be cleared by my God. It seemed as if after being stopped in my track’s countless times, I finally earned my way in life. Every new blockade put in front of me was defeated, and it wasn’t nearly as difficult as it had been for the first decades of my life. You see, I was worn out fighting these battles alone. After I handed my life over to God and started following Jesus, I still had the same battles, but I had a new leader walking directly in front of me.

My new leader cannot be defeated and the longer I follow Him, the easier it is to find the courage to live the life He intended for me to live.

My new job is to teach as many people as possible that a life without God may be working now, but there will be a point you will lose your balance. That balance we all need is our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Join me, and let’s clear a path screaming our allegiance to Him everywhere we go.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.comReach