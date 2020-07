WADESBORO — After discussing with staff, community partners and the planning committee, our current restrictions, directives from our state leaders and complying with distance and safety precautions, the Anson County Cooperative Extension agreed to not have any face to face Ag Expo and Fair events this year. Currently, our 4-H youth are not able to have any face to face programming and we are not sure when that will be lifted with the current phase being extended by Governor Cooper.

