From time to time, a stereotypical rumor will get started concerning some preacher somewhere, namely that he is running around with his secretary or piano player. In my case, this is entirely true, and I hope that it will continue to be so for a very long time since I am married to the amazing woman who fills both of those roles. Thus it is that our church has an unusual paradigm; if the pastor here ISN’T running around with the secretary and piano player there is a problem.

[…]