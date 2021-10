“Do you know what comes to mind now when, together with popular movements, I think of the Good Samaritan? Do you know what comes to mind? The protests over the death of George Floyd. It is clear that this type of reaction against social, racial or macho injustice can be manipulated or exploited by political machinations or whatever, but the main thing is that, in that protest against this death, there was the Collective Samaritan who is no fool!”(https://newsfinale.com/news/pope-francis-compares-george-floyd-to-biblical-good-samaritan-praises-blm-rioters-for-being-social-poets/)

[…]