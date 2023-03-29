Spinning a community of yarn WADESBORO — Studio 256 opened in 2021, after the store’s owner, Heather Edwards, moved to Wadesboro the year before. Without knowing anyone, and without her community of crafters due to the pandemic, she sought to create one.

Listening and learning Sheriff Scott Howell and staff enjoyed this Saturday with members of West Deep Creek Baptist Church and the community for their annual community day event. Sheriff Howell spoke with the kids about “Goals” and they were excited to see one of the Sheriff’s Office new patrol cars.

Celebrate Week of the Young Child WADESBORO — Celebrate the Week of the Young Child with daily activities to spark creativity and learning for the whole family beginning April 1st.

Upcoming church event Southern Baptist Quartet “By His Blood” will be performing at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church on Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m. All are invited to come. The church is located on County Club Road in Wadesboro.

Bo Wagner | The compelling case of Joseph of Arimathaea It is in some of the lesser-known details of the crucifixion and burial of Christ that we find some of the greatest treasures of our faith. Mind you, they are not lesser know because they are of little significance, but merely because they are lesser repeated than the huge facts of the case.

David Larson | Books bans are dangerous — curating age-appropriate school material is not Book bans have been a real problem in history, typically by totalitarian governments — whether Marxist, fascist, theocratic, or otherwise. But parents who don’t want their young children given explicit tutorials on how to practice the latest sexual fads are not Robespierres in training. They just want the bare minimum of decency and commons sense applied when schools choose which reading materials to provide.

Rob Schofield | NC should learn from other places and try to do marijuana right Cannabis – aka marijuana. Most Americans already live in a state where it’s lawful to sell, obtain and possess – either for medical purposes, recreational purposes or both – and the genie is clearly not going back in the bottle.

Tom Campbell | We are growing impatient for reading improvements For more than a decade we’ve studied the problem exhaustively, we’ve talked about it almost incessantly, we’ve engaged the latest curriculum du jour, and have spent more than $50 million dollars, yet we still can’t solve the mystery of our children’s reading proficiency. Our patience is wearing thin. Now the finger pointing has begun. We want to know who to blame. Two recent stories demonstrate the frustration,