“I didn’t here nobody pray” Before I get started on this final part of my story on the Dixon Brothers, let me correct myself from something I wrote about last week. The correction is that the Dixon family came to East Rockingham and went to work at what was then Entwistle #1 Mill which was built in 1911. It was later sold to Aleo Corp. in 1945. Also, the Little Hanna Pickett Mill was just known as Hanna Pickett Mill and was solely owned by Mr. William Cole. Later Mr. Cole sold it to Joseph Safie. Ya’ll keep me straight now, you hear.

Superb scribbling Ms. Gibson’s Kindergarten and first grade classes at Wadesboro Primary School celebrated National Scribble Day on March 27 by creating their own scribble masterpieces.

The attempt to keep Christ in the tomb was a fool’s errand You really couldn’t blame them for trying. Having crucified Jesus, the priests and leaders of the day really wanted to make sure that there would be no further “issues.”

John Hood | Patriotism requires a common story Is a picture really worth a thousand words? In very online debates among very online people, the exchange rate is even more skewed. Case in point: a recent Wall Street Journal illustration generated tens of thousands of words of argument, invective, and speculation.

Ferdinand coming to the Ansonia WADESBORO — The Anson County Partnership for Children and Anson County Arts Council present Ferdinand at the Ansonia Theatre on Tuesday, April 18th starting at 6 pm.

Tom Campbell | Riding tides and erosion wreaking coastal havoc If a picture is worth a thousand words, the two above (New York Times and Washington Post photos of waves cresting houses along the beach) say about all you need to know regarding changes along North Carolina’s 330 miles of coasts. Rising tides, coupled with beach erosion are destroying once beautiful waterfront properties, causing them to crumble or be uninhabitable.

David Larson | It’s time HOAs had some oversight In a nationwide survey of Yelp reviews on homeowners associations, Raleigh tied for the city with the lowest ratings. Yelp’s lowest rating is 1 star out of 5, and Raleigh’s HOAs averaged 1.00 stars.

Spinning a community of yarn WADESBORO — Studio 256 opened in 2021, after the store’s owner, Heather Edwards, moved to Wadesboro the year before. Without knowing anyone, and without her community of crafters due to the pandemic, she sought to create one.