Matthew Sasser | Not so dingy, dreary, dog-eared and dead HAMLET — In Doublefold: Libraries and the Assault on Paper, Nicholson Baker accomplishes what a non-fiction book can do best — offer insight and depth into a topic that I knew very little about beforehand.

Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

John Hood | To boost downtowns, make them safer RALEIGH — North Carolina continues to exhibit impressive economic performance. Last year, for example, only five states — Idaho, Tennessee, Florida, Nevada, and Texas — enjoyed faster growth in gross domestic product than we did. Our inflation-adjusted rate of 3.2% surpassed the national (2.1%) and regional (2.6%) averages.

Plant explosion kills one WADESBORO — An explosion at the Darling Ingredients plant off of Highway 52 in Wadesboro resulted in one death at approximately 9:— p.m. Thursday night.

A time for learning: Burnville’s Juneteenth celebration The Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center celebrated Juneteenth last week with songs, prayers, scripture and speeches.

Community works to preserve Poplar Spring Historical Cemetery WADESBORO — Poplar Spring Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. Joshua Ellerbe, continues to have improvement made to the Historical Cemetery located on the Rocky Mount Church Rd.

Bo Wagner | Let’s talk about ‘Busy’ From the title, you probably are pretty sure you know where this column is headed. A Christian minister is bringing up “busy,” so he is almost assuredly going to warn us all about the dangers of being too busy, right? He will tell us that we can get so busy that we lose our walk with the Lord for whom we work. He will tell us to slow down and spend more time in contemplation and rest. He will likely remind us of Mary and Martha and implore us to be more like Mary.

Carolina Farm Credit 4-H Livestock Circuit ROCKINGHAM — 4-H youth in our region are busy preparing for the 2023 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit season.