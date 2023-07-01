July 01, 2023
https://online.fliphtml5.com/bxbne/wzjl/
June 29, 2023
HAMLET — In Doublefold: Libraries and the Assault on Paper, Nicholson Baker accomplishes what a non-fiction book can do best — offer insight and depth into a topic that I knew very little about beforehand.
June 29, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.
June 28, 2023
RALEIGH — North Carolina continues to exhibit impressive economic performance. Last year, for example, only five states — Idaho, Tennessee, Florida, Nevada, and Texas — enjoyed faster growth in gross domestic product than we did. Our inflation-adjusted rate of 3.2% surpassed the national (2.1%) and regional (2.6%) averages.
June 27, 2023
WADESBORO — An explosion at the Darling Ingredients plant off of Highway 52 in Wadesboro resulted in one death at approximately 9:— p.m. Thursday night.
June 26, 2023
The Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center celebrated Juneteenth last week with songs, prayers, scripture and speeches.
June 26, 2023
WADESBORO — Poplar Spring Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. Joshua Ellerbe, continues to have improvement made to the Historical Cemetery located on the Rocky Mount Church Rd.
June 26, 2023
From the title, you probably are pretty sure you know where this column is headed. A Christian minister is bringing up “busy,” so he is almost assuredly going to warn us all about the dangers of being too busy, right? He will tell us that we can get so busy that we lose our walk with the Lord for whom we work. He will tell us to slow down and spend more time in contemplation and rest. He will likely remind us of Mary and Martha and implore us to be more like Mary.
June 26, 2023
MORVEN — In June 2023, Parallel Cultures, Inc. held its’ Second Annual Culture, Leadership, and Knowledge Camp (#CLKCamp) at Morven Elementary School.
June 23, 2023
WADESBORO — An employee was killed at a plant explosion in Wadesboro Thursday night.
June 22, 2023
ROCKINGHAM — 4-H youth in our region are busy preparing for the 2023 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit season.
June 21, 2023
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH — It’s still a free country. We all enjoy the right to vacation as we see fit. For my family, summer vacation means a week of sun, sand, and surf in Onslow County. For me, it means staying inside to read, write, and play board games.