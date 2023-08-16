August 16, 2023
August 15, 2023
Although the N.C. Supreme Court banned video sweepstakes machines in February 2022, some businesses in Robeson County continue to operate the illegal gambling devices.
August 15, 2023
After 43 years in business, I’ve learned a lot about developing ideas, creating plans and executing — which is why I and other business people are concerned about our state budget and its impact on Medicaid expansion.
August 14, 2023
Residents of Moore County are discouraged and perplexed by the lack of information relative to the disappearance of our friend and sister, Allisha Watts.
August 14, 2023
ELLERBE — The inaugural Andre the Giant Celebration at Rankin Museum of American Heritage on Saturday in Ellerbe was a hit.
August 14, 2023
Major Charlie Little, a beloved member of our community, dedicated 30 years of his life to the Anson County Sheriff’s Department and served in other ways within his community.
August 14, 2023
Several times through the years, I have been asked, “What books do you recommend that I read?” And the question is one that makes me happy since it means that someone already understands how important it is to read. Books, as I love to put it, are the ultimate brain food, and Christians especially should never fear to feed their brains since God gave us those brains to start with.
August 14, 2023
WADESBORO — “Part of the vision the Lord gave us is to open a restaurant,” shared Mike Chambers.
August 14, 2023
WADESBORO — This year’s Summer Baking Camp, held at the City Reach Community Center, averaged about twenty participants each day.
August 14, 2023
As the representative of the largest Army base in the world, making sure our community’s veterans, troops, and their families get the support they deserve is among my top priorities.
August 12, 2023
Need I say this morning that the eyes are a funny thing? They have been known to play tricks on you. Sometimes the eyes can see things that are not there, and the things that they need to see, they don’t see. The eyes are tricky, and sometimes they see things that don’t exist. They are the gateway to our imagination. The eyes are the light of the body, for the vision of the body comes through the eyes. The thing about the eyes is that we tend to make decisions or determine things by what our eyes see.
August 11, 2023
Nikki Haley is a presidential candidate for 2024. She recently met all the qualifications to participate in the Republican debate to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 23, 2023.