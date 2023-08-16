Gambling machines in operation in Robeson County Although the N.C. Supreme Court banned video sweepstakes machines in February 2022, some businesses in Robeson County continue to operate the illegal gambling devices.

Gene McLaurin | Medicaid expansion is imperative After 43 years in business, I’ve learned a lot about developing ideas, creating plans and executing — which is why I and other business people are concerned about our state budget and its impact on Medicaid expansion.

Letter to the Editor | Assistance in finding Allisha Watts Residents of Moore County are discouraged and perplexed by the lack of information relative to the disappearance of our friend and sister, Allisha Watts.

Celebrating the legacy of Andre the Giant ELLERBE — The inaugural Andre the Giant Celebration at Rankin Museum of American Heritage on Saturday in Ellerbe was a hit.

Remembering Major Charlie Little Major Charlie Little, a beloved member of our community, dedicated 30 years of his life to the Anson County Sheriff’s Department and served in other ways within his community.

Bo Wagner | Books: The ultimate brain food Several times through the years, I have been asked, “What books do you recommend that I read?” And the question is one that makes me happy since it means that someone already understands how important it is to read. Books, as I love to put it, are the ultimate brain food, and Christians especially should never fear to feed their brains since God gave us those brains to start with.

Soul food for the soul WADESBORO — “Part of the vision the Lord gave us is to open a restaurant,” shared Mike Chambers.

Decorating, rolling, piping and baking in Wadesboro WADESBORO — This year’s Summer Baking Camp, held at the City Reach Community Center, averaged about twenty participants each day.

Protecting our veterans and honoring our fallen heroes As the representative of the largest Army base in the world, making sure our community’s veterans, troops, and their families get the support they deserve is among my top priorities.

Lord, open my eyes that I may see Need I say this morning that the eyes are a funny thing? They have been known to play tricks on you. Sometimes the eyes can see things that are not there, and the things that they need to see, they don’t see. The eyes are tricky, and sometimes they see things that don’t exist. They are the gateway to our imagination. The eyes are the light of the body, for the vision of the body comes through the eyes. The thing about the eyes is that we tend to make decisions or determine things by what our eyes see.