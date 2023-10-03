Bearcats Varsity Volleyball on three game win streak WADESBORO — The Anson Varsity Girls Volleyball Team has won three straight games, and are currently 12-5 on the season.

Anson County’s 2023 Fall Family Fun Fest draws big crowd Talented artist Carli Gibson artfully painted a rainbow for Harmony Buchanon at the Face Painting Booth.

Preparing Anson for when a disaster strikes WADESBORO — The Anson County Board of Commissioners’ got a lesson in disaster management and preparedness at their Sept. 19 meeting.

Lean on God In Bible times, a tower was a stronghold for defense and protection.

Churches United PrayerLine Ministries reach out through fish fry give-away MORVEN — Pastor Lawrence Brand and First Lady, Temecka Brand, founders of Church’s United Outreach Prayer Line Ministry, hosted a community free fish fry Saturday, September 23, at the Holla! Community Development Center. The ministry group gave out free fishplates and cell phones at the event.

Bill amending controlled substance laws passes Senate Bill 189, Fentanyl Drug Offense and Related Changes was recently passed by the General Assembly and has been signed into law by the Governor. The bill revises current law related to the distribution of controlled substances which results in a person’s death, as well as fentanyl crimes. A controlled substance is defined in the legislation as any form (synthetic or natural) of opium or opiate, cocaine, methamphetamine, depressant or any combination of these substances, including fentanyl.

Inaugural Fiber Arts Festival held in Anson weaves a spell WADESBORO — The first ever Fiber Arts Festival kicked off Friday, September 22, though events ran through Saturday with Heather Edwards, of Studio 256, planning the event.

Laurinburg prison staffer sounds alarm on overcrowding, neglect of basic prisoner health and safety A prison so packed that people on suicide watch are sleeping in 5-by-5-foot holding cages. A disabled Vietnam veteran sent to segregation after his peers attacked him. Incarcerated people spending months in solitary confinement, not because of misconduct inside the prison, but because they’re waiting for a bed to become available elsewhere.

Getting into the October spirit As we enter into the autumnal months, I always dread the inevitable chillier nights and shorter days. Gone are long days at the beach and the unrelenting sun; enter brisk mornings and flannels everywhere. Most people welcome the changing leaves and the increased abundance of pumpkin spice, but I accept it begrudgingly.

Brothers reunited at sea aboard USS Stethem MANAMA, Bahrain – Two brothers, deployed on two ships currently operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, got a rare chance to catch up face-to-face Aug. 18 during an equipment transfer between their ships.