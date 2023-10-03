October 03, 2023
October 02, 2023
WADESBORO — The Anson Varsity Girls Volleyball Team has won three straight games, and are currently 12-5 on the season.
October 02, 2023
Talented artist Carli Gibson artfully painted a rainbow for Harmony Buchanon at the Face Painting Booth.
October 02, 2023
WADESBORO — The Anson County Board of Commissioners’ got a lesson in disaster management and preparedness at their Sept. 19 meeting.
September 30, 2023
In Bible times, a tower was a stronghold for defense and protection.
September 29, 2023
MORVEN — Pastor Lawrence Brand and First Lady, Temecka Brand, founders of Church’s United Outreach Prayer Line Ministry, hosted a community free fish fry Saturday, September 23, at the Holla! Community Development Center. The ministry group gave out free fishplates and cell phones at the event.
September 29, 2023
Senate Bill 189, Fentanyl Drug Offense and Related Changes was recently passed by the General Assembly and has been signed into law by the Governor. The bill revises current law related to the distribution of controlled substances which results in a person’s death, as well as fentanyl crimes. A controlled substance is defined in the legislation as any form (synthetic or natural) of opium or opiate, cocaine, methamphetamine, depressant or any combination of these substances, including fentanyl.
September 28, 2023
WADESBORO — The first ever Fiber Arts Festival kicked off Friday, September 22, though events ran through Saturday with Heather Edwards, of Studio 256, planning the event.
September 28, 2023
A prison so packed that people on suicide watch are sleeping in 5-by-5-foot holding cages. A disabled Vietnam veteran sent to segregation after his peers attacked him. Incarcerated people spending months in solitary confinement, not because of misconduct inside the prison, but because they’re waiting for a bed to become available elsewhere.
September 28, 2023
As we enter into the autumnal months, I always dread the inevitable chillier nights and shorter days. Gone are long days at the beach and the unrelenting sun; enter brisk mornings and flannels everywhere. Most people welcome the changing leaves and the increased abundance of pumpkin spice, but I accept it begrudgingly.
September 27, 2023
MANAMA, Bahrain – Two brothers, deployed on two ships currently operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, got a rare chance to catch up face-to-face Aug. 18 during an equipment transfer between their ships.
September 27, 2023
Arachnophobia. It’s a psychological condition as well as a great, cheesy thriller of a movie starring Jeff Daniels. Daniels, who’s character is burdened with arachnophobia (the technical term for “fear of spiders”) must face down his terror to battle deadly invasive spiders. He probably wasn’t cured of his psychological terror after his experience. Happily, while black widow spiders and brown recluse spiders (which have venom that can be toxic to humans, though rarely resulting in severe injury), most of our spiders are disinclined to bite. Some can be considered truly captivating. Perhaps by observing spiders in their habitat and understanding their role in the ecosystem we can begin to lose that instinctive fear many people have of spiders.