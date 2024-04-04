April 04, 2024
April 03, 2024
ELLERBE — Bridget Hudson of Ellerbe passed away unexpectedly on her way to work on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the age of 30.
April 03, 2024
RALEIGH — According to a statement released by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, an offender’s death has now been ruled a homicide.
April 03, 2024
PEACHLAND — Ignoring the controversy swirling around them, the owners and representatives of the proposed Peachland Flea Market have quietly set about forging a livelihood in the long vacant, tranquil fields of the Burnsville area of Anson County.
April 03, 2024
ANSON — Spearheading the search for new Anson County teachers, Dr. Josh McLaurin has faced the good, the bad, and the ugly on his hunt to recruit educators to the district.
April 03, 2024
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – At Bojangles, it turns out the secret really is in the sauce, and the secret’s out: Bo Sauce is back. Bo Sauce levels up the chain’s iconic Chicken Supremes with an extra touch of bold flavor.
April 03, 2024
WINGATE – Children around the world have adverse experiences that can hinder their development and lead to problems down the road. But are the difficult experiences of children in low-to-middle-income countries different from those in higher-income countries, and, if so, are the outcomes later in life appreciably different?
April 03, 2024
ANSON — On the morning of May 28, 1900, hundreds flocked to the small town of Wadesboro, eager to glimpse the rare sighting of a total solar eclipse.
April 03, 2024
ANSON — Addressing the Board of Education at the Monday, March 25 meeting, Dr. Mary Ratliff announced, “Mr. (Howard) McLean assigned me the task of researching the feasibility of an alternative school versus an alternative program.”
April 03, 2024
WADESBORO — This Spring, Sharon Johnston, the mother of missing Amber Rae Johnston, looks forward to answers about her daughter coming to light along with the daffodils and tulips. From Pittsburgh, PA, the Johnston family matriarch is enduring another spring without her daughter. Another spring that will lead into a summer of memories that Amber will most likely not make with her children. A mother of five, and a grandmother now since her disappearance, Amber Rae Johnston remains among the missing.
March 31, 2024
After years of trying to develop what he called a “premium” hamburger, McDonald’s CFO Ian Borden surprised no one the other day by announcing that the company’s new focus is not making burgers better, just a lot bigger.
March 27, 2024
ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20