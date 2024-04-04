Bridget Hudson ELLERBE — Bridget Hudson of Ellerbe passed away unexpectedly on her way to work on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the age of 30.

Offender’s death ruled homicide by Medical Examiner’s Office RALEIGH — According to a statement released by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, an offender’s death has now been ruled a homicide.

American dream realized in Peachland Flea Market PEACHLAND — Ignoring the controversy swirling around them, the owners and representatives of the proposed Peachland Flea Market have quietly set about forging a livelihood in the long vacant, tranquil fields of the Burnsville area of Anson County.

D. McLaurin provides update on teacher recruitment options ANSON — Spearheading the search for new Anson County teachers, Dr. Josh McLaurin has faced the good, the bad, and the ugly on his hunt to recruit educators to the district.

Bo Sauce returns to Bojangles by popular demand CHARLOTTE, N.C. – At Bojangles, it turns out the secret really is in the sauce, and the secret’s out: Bo Sauce is back. Bo Sauce levels up the chain’s iconic Chicken Supremes with an extra touch of bold flavor.

Wingate’s Dube guest-edits journal issue with CDC on ACEs in developing countries WINGATE – Children around the world have adverse experiences that can hinder their development and lead to problems down the road. But are the difficult experiences of children in low-to-middle-income countries different from those in higher-income countries, and, if so, are the outcomes later in life appreciably different?

A total eclipse of the county ANSON — On the morning of May 28, 1900, hundreds flocked to the small town of Wadesboro, eager to glimpse the rare sighting of a total solar eclipse.

Anson County School District mulls alternative school program ANSON — Addressing the Board of Education at the Monday, March 25 meeting, Dr. Mary Ratliff announced, “Mr. (Howard) McLean assigned me the task of researching the feasibility of an alternative school versus an alternative program.”

Wadesboro Jane Doe remains unidentifed WADESBORO — This Spring, Sharon Johnston, the mother of missing Amber Rae Johnston, looks forward to answers about her daughter coming to light along with the daffodils and tulips. From Pittsburgh, PA, the Johnston family matriarch is enduring another spring without her daughter. Another spring that will lead into a summer of memories that Amber will most likely not make with her children. A mother of five, and a grandmother now since her disappearance, Amber Rae Johnston remains among the missing.