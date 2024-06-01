Unpopular opinion: Give the participation trophies Recently I attended the graduation ceremony of my oldest son, Ben. No, not from high school, not from college, nor grad school. I am the proud parent of an elementary school graduate.

Achieving success: Anson County classmates tackle higher education together ANSON — Mr. Kadrian Gooding and Miss Qiana Boggan have been friends, more like family, since their meeting at Wadesboro Elementary School over 14 years ago, when they were in fifth grade.

Morven celebrates visit from native hero Brigadier Peggy Ratliff McManus MORVEN — Favored daughter of Anson County, Brigadier Peggy R. McManus returned to her hometown of Morven, meeting and speaking with area youth on Friday, May 17. She began her day meeting with JROTC students from Anson High School, followed by a celebration in her honor at the HOLLA! Community Development Center, and concluding with a special visit to Morven Elementary School.

HOLLA! Development Center’s Eighth annual 5K Into Literacy huge success MORVEN — On Saturday May 18, HOLLA! Development Center held their eighth annual 5K Walk/Run Into Literacy fundraiser. One of the most exciting events in our region, scores of athletes and attendees participate in the fun each year. HOLLA’s 5K is a professionally measured and timed route that attracts both the professional and just-for-fun jogger alike.

Audit update shows ‘adjustment in sails’ WADESBORO — Tim Zeng, of Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Company P.A. accounting firm, presented data from his firm’s completed 2023 budget audit on Tuesday, May 21 to commissioners, county leaders, and citizens.

The NFL is always ready for some football The other night the National Football League commandeered two hours of prime time on ESPN for what used to be accomplished in a minute or two with a fax machine — the release of next season’s schedule. It was underwhelming television, but in the NFL’s quest to make pro football a year-round attraction it was an important piece of a rather amazing marketing matrix.

On National Police Week, Tillis honors fallen North Carolina Law Enforcement Officers WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Senator Thom Tillis spoke on the Senate floor in honor of the law enforcement officers from North Carolina who paid the ultimate sacrifice in observance of National Police Week.

Dedication service held for Sheriff Landric Reid Memorial Bridge ANSON — On a day tinged with sadness, but softened by the passage of time, Anson County gathered to celebrate and remember the life of a man whose shadow still looms large over the county he protected, Sheriff Landric Reid.

Jada Griffin to take part in Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum: Business Innovation WADESBORO – This summer, Jada Griffin from Wadesboro, NC will join outstanding students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Business Innovation, taking place this summer on the campus of Yale University.