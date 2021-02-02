Bearcats celebrate senior night, two wins

WADESBORO — Ten basketball players from both the men and women’s teams were recognized for their senior season before each team defeated on Montgomery Central on Jan. 29.

The women’s basketball team honored Arianna Delts and Jyana Wiloughby and the men’s team acknowledged Kobe Teal, Gavin Smith, MJ Caple, Lanyc Shuler, Shamond Ingram, Darren Harrington, Samuel Ingram and Ranes Little.

The men’s team is now 4-1 overall and in the Rocky River Conference while the women’s team brought in their first win of the season.

“This was Senior Night for the guys so that is always a special night for them, their families and the program,” Coach Randy Jordan said. “We are really happy that they were able to get the win on such a great night.”

All eight players on the men’s varsity team, coincidentally all seniors too, scored in the game defeating Montgomery Central 80-43. Lanyc Shuler again led the team in points with 26 on the night, followed by Kobe Teal and Sam Ingram, both with 13 points.

Coach Jordan said it is hard to single out one specific player as the whole team is playing tough. There is unity on the court with this team.

This was the bounce back the team needed from a big loss against West Stanly on Jan. 22. That game left the team “banged up” with minor injuries. Players were able to rest and ice sprained ankles longer because of a game cancellation.

There was a strong defensive push during the game. The players were able to switch from zone press and man-to-man play to a half-court trap, according to Coach Jordan. There are more defensive turnovers, leading to baskets in transition.

“We try to make practice harder than the games will be, more intensity, faster paced,” Coach Jordan said. “The guys are realizing that you play the way you practice and we hope that trends continue.”

The Bearcats face two road games at Mt. Pleasant and CATA on Tuesday and Thursday. These wins are important as the playoff season inches closer.

“We told the guys that we control our own destiny now,” Coach Jordan said. “We just need to go out, play hard, play as a family and things will work out.”