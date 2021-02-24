Liz O’ConnellStaff Writer

WADESBORO — The Anson High School Bearcats finally return to the field after not playing a game since 2019.

The pandemic shook up the sports world and trickled down to the high school level, leaving many teams without practice until the fall of 2020. For Anson, it wasn’t until early February that the team start playing contact football.

The Bearcats started practicing in the fall once the Anson County School Board approved of sports returning. This meant football could start practicing under the North Carolina High School Athletic Association guidelines.

“I think it was the right decision because these kids and their safety comes first with me,” said head coach Ralph Jackson. “Now that we are going to play, it is my job and my coaching staff’s job for us to play football.”

Players returned eagerly to the field with masks on and listened to coaches following a social distancing protocol. Jackson said unlike other teams, Anson only started playing contact football on Feb. 13, which could potentially put Anson at a disadvantage.

But to better prepare for the first game of the season, the Bearcats played an hour scrimmage against Albemarle High School on Feb. 19. In the mud pits of the practice field, Anson players were able to get a better feel for a game-like situation.

Referees went over some rules before the two teams kicked off, reminding players to keep masks on at all times.

“Am I happy with what I’ve seen? No, I’m not,” Jackson said after the scrimmage. “But I know that we’re going to get better in what we do…I saw great effort. I saw guys really getting after it, those are things we want to see and what I need to see from my guys.”

The scrimmage gave his players the chance to get out frustrations and the opportunity to take real hits. Players have to learn how to channel those frustrations, emotions and thoughts during a game, Jackson said, and this scrimmage allowed the coaching staff to help players through those feelings on and off the field.

“We’re trying to make these guys understand life is a lot bigger than football,” Jackson said. “What you take from football can make life better.”

Jackson wants his players to stay focused this season. If players do their job consistently, then everyone else’s jobs will be easier. He is turning his focus to some of the seniors for leadership and keeping the focus on, despite the craziness of the world off the field.

Jackson expects Jadyn Dickens, Trey Davis, Shammond Ingram, Darren Harrington, Ronald Capel, Koydarius Burns and Donte Marsh to step up and have a big season.

“Those guys there, they’re most of our seniors, I know for a fact those guys have been playing for at least the past three seasons with us so I’m definitely excited for them,” Jackson said. “Even through the pandemic they’ll find ways to work out and do things as far as trying to become a better athlete and better person.”

Jackson is excited for Ingram to return after playing on the varsity basketball team the past couple months.

The Bearcats finally return under the lights on Feb. 25 as they face Clinton High School.

“Clinton is a real good football team,” Jackson said. “They went to the fourth round in playoffs last year. It will be a juggernaut, but we need those type of things. If we’re going to get better, we need to play better teams.”

To face Clinton, Anson needs to play assignment football, according to Jackson. It circles back to keeping his team focused on their roles of each position. If every player does his job consistently, the team will have a chance to win games.

“I think we have the chance to be very competitive,” the coach said. “But we’re going to need more time in terms of what we’re doing in practice and getting skills down.”

