Anson wrestling falls in season opener

WADESBORO — Anson High School hosted two schools during the wrestling season opener as part of a tri-school tournament on April 27.

The Richmond Raiders and the Fighting Scots traveled to Wadesboro, both defeating the Bearcats.

Anson’s Elijah Lindsey, in the 195 weight class, defeated Richmond’s Eric Greene to earn six of the 12 points for Anson. Dakwan Cash also won in his weight class as no one from Richmond competed against him.

Anson fell 12 to 54 against Richmond with one of the Bearcats being disqualified during the match.

The Bearcats fought strong against Scotland, losing by only two matches.

Jason Zell, Zachary Wall, Dakwan Cash and Lee Chambers all scored points for Anson.

Anson then traveled for the next match on April 30, falling to Montgomery Central and Mount Pleasant.

The Bearcats return home on May 5 as they host Monroe and Apprentice.