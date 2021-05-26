Sports night celebrates high school athletes

WADESBORO — Anson High School honored their student-athletes during a ceremony held at the middle school on May 20. Even through a pandemic season, these student-athletes showed dedication and hard work. The athletes received the following awards:

Boys Basketball

• JV Most Outstanding Player: Ryan Robinson

• JV Most Improved Player: Jamez Boggan

• JV Bearcat: DeAndre Crowder

• Varsity Most Outstanding Player: DeLanyc Shuler

• Varsity Most Improved Player: Shamond Ingram

• Varsity Bearcat: MJ Caple

• Varsity TC Robinson: Gavin Smith

Girls Basketball

• Outstanding Offensive Player: Jyanna Willoughby

• Outstanding Defensive Player: Dyimond Sturdivant

• Bearcat: Malyasia Gabriel, Zy’Kirrah Shaver and Arrianna Delts

JV Cheerleading

• Showmanship: Claudia Hill

• Bearcat: Wykeria Little

Varsity Cheerleading

• Kim Ingold Award: Shavonda Garris

• Outstanding Dedication: Bailey Winfield

• Showmanship: Madison McCollum

• Mary-Beth Lear Spirit and Academic Award: Talia Marshall

• Bearcat: Rebecca Huntley

Cross Country

• Bearcat: Trenton Smith and Caleb Laney

JV Football

• Most Improved: Aaron Boone

• Offensive MVP: Jesse Furr

• Defensive MVP: Gage Lookabill

Varsity Football

• Most improved: Donte Marsh (All Conference)

• Bearcat Award: Ronald Capel

• Offensive MVP: Shamond Ingram (All Conference)

• Strongest Man: Kobe Teal

• Newcomer Award: Luke Hyatt and Trey Davis (All Conference)

• Team MVP: Jadyn Dickens (All Conference) and Kole Dutton (All Conference)

Golf

• MVP: Cameron Parker

• Most Improved: Huntley Bowers

• Bearcat: Andrew Hill

Girls Soccer

• Bearcat: Diamond Eppolito

• Most Improved: Jemia Raley

• MVP: Rebecca Huntley

Softball

• Most Outstanding Offense: Katie Horne (All Conference)

• Most Outstanding Defense: Gracie Stinson (Honorable Mention All Conference)

• Bearcat: Camryn Martin (All Conference), Haileigh Boone. Erin Lookabill (All Conference) and Cierra Lear (Honorable Mention All Conference)

JV Volleyball

• Bearcat: Alyssa Simon and Caroline Austin

Varsity Volleyball

• Outstanding Offensive Player: Madison Dutton

• Outstanding Defensive Player: Gracie Stinson

• Bearcat: Mallory Sikes and Camryn Martin

• Shaundasia Smith Award for Dedication: Emily Edwards

• Shaundasia Smith Foundation Spirit Award: Katie Horne