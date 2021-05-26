Sports night celebrates high school athletes

Student-athletes show off their awards after making it through a difficult season with new COVID-19 restrictions and protocols.
WADESBORO — Anson High School honored their student-athletes during a ceremony held at the middle school on May 20. Even through a pandemic season, these student-athletes showed dedication and hard work. The athletes received the following awards:
Boys Basketball
• JV Most Outstanding Player: Ryan Robinson
• JV Most Improved Player: Jamez Boggan
• JV Bearcat: DeAndre Crowder
• Varsity Most Outstanding Player: DeLanyc Shuler
• Varsity Most Improved Player: Shamond Ingram
• Varsity Bearcat: MJ Caple
• Varsity TC Robinson: Gavin Smith
Girls Basketball
• Outstanding Offensive Player: Jyanna Willoughby
• Outstanding Defensive Player: Dyimond Sturdivant
• Bearcat: Malyasia Gabriel, Zy’Kirrah Shaver and Arrianna Delts
JV Cheerleading
• Showmanship: Claudia Hill
• Bearcat: Wykeria Little
Varsity Cheerleading
• Kim Ingold Award: Shavonda Garris
• Outstanding Dedication: Bailey Winfield
• Showmanship: Madison McCollum
• Mary-Beth Lear Spirit and Academic Award: Talia Marshall
• Bearcat: Rebecca Huntley
Cross Country
• Bearcat: Trenton Smith and Caleb Laney
JV Football
• Most Improved: Aaron Boone
• Offensive MVP: Jesse Furr
• Defensive MVP: Gage Lookabill
Varsity Football
• Most improved: Donte Marsh (All Conference)
• Bearcat Award: Ronald Capel
• Offensive MVP: Shamond Ingram (All Conference)
• Strongest Man: Kobe Teal
• Newcomer Award: Luke Hyatt and Trey Davis (All Conference)
• Team MVP: Jadyn Dickens (All Conference) and Kole Dutton (All Conference)
Golf
• MVP: Cameron Parker
• Most Improved: Huntley Bowers
• Bearcat: Andrew Hill
Girls Soccer
• Bearcat: Diamond Eppolito
• Most Improved: Jemia Raley
• MVP: Rebecca Huntley
Softball
• Most Outstanding Offense: Katie Horne (All Conference)
• Most Outstanding Defense: Gracie Stinson (Honorable Mention All Conference)
• Bearcat: Camryn Martin (All Conference), Haileigh Boone. Erin Lookabill (All Conference) and Cierra Lear (Honorable Mention All Conference)
JV Volleyball
• Bearcat: Alyssa Simon and Caroline Austin
Varsity Volleyball
• Outstanding Offensive Player: Madison Dutton
• Outstanding Defensive Player: Gracie Stinson
• Bearcat: Mallory Sikes and Camryn Martin
• Shaundasia Smith Award for Dedication: Emily Edwards
• Shaundasia Smith Foundation Spirit Award: Katie Horne