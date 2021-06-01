Don’t strike out, register for co-ed softball tourny

POLKTON — Interested in dusting off the cleats and getting out on the softball field? Show of your skills in the Co-Ed Softball Tournament at the Field of Dreams on June 12.

Teams interested in participating must register by June 7. The entry fee is $200 per team and it guarantees three games. Participants must be 16 years and older to play. Call 704-244-1788 to register.

Trophies will be awarded to the 1st and 2nd place teams.

The proceeds from the tournament will help update the fields to ensure kids can keep playing.