Two Bearcats athletes commit to colleges

WADESBORO — Two Class of 2021 athletes signed letters of intent to continue playing sports at the collegiate level on July 12.

Shamond Ingram will continue playing football with St. Andrews University and Lanyc Shuler will be playing basketball at Erskine College.

As a two-sport athlete, Ingram excelled both on the field and on the court. During his senior season with the football team, Ingram had a total of 519 rushing yards in 75 carries, according to MaxPreps.com. Ingram averaged 4.5 points per game over his career with Bearcats basketball.

Now a Knight, Ingram will be joining St. Andrews, a university in Laurinburg. St. Andrews competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference and is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Shuler signed on to play at Erskine College, a private Christian college in Due West, South Carolina. Erskine College is a NCAA Division II program and is part of the Conference Carolinas.

According to MaxPreps, Shuler averaged 29.5 points, 3.6 assists and 8.3 steals per game. He was awarded with the Anson Basketball Player of the Year award. He surpassed 1,000 points in his career at Anson, as well as breaking a school record – the most points during one game. Shuler scored 55 points in just one game.