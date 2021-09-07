Burke runs away with Week 2 win in Football Pick’Em Contest

Week 2 of our 2021 Football Pick’Em Contest is in the rearview mirror.

After tabulating this past week’s results and scores, Sharon Burke of Laurinburg took first place this week with a score of 12/15.

Burke beat out a handful of others who tied for second, including Anna Sanford of Hamlet, Mari Moody of Laurinburg, Crystal Decker of Laurinburg and Jeff Mahoney of Laurinburg, who who had all picked 10 of 15 games correctly.

As the weekly winner, Burke wins $25. Week 2’s prize is sponsored by Lee’s Collision Repair in Hamlet.

Approximately 80 entries were submitted to the Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record for Week 2.

The Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record thank all participants for playing and encourage everyone and more to participate in Week 3’s picks and beyond.

The contest is open to persons of all ages. One entry per person per week. Entries may be mailed, emailed or selected online at: yourdailyjournal.com; laurinburgexchange.com and ansonrecord.com.

Weekly winners will win $25 each week! All entries will automatically be entered to win a $300 Yeti Cooler, compliments of Big K Propane.