Bearcats crush Bulldogs 33-0

After starting the season 0-3, the Anson High School varsity football team got back in the win-column Sept. 24, shutting out Albemarle 33-0.

The Bearcats scored 20 points in the first half, catalyzed by 13 first quarter points, then matched that total again in the third quarter.

Quarterback Luke Hyatt threw three touchdown passes, with two being caught by Dimitri Clark and one by Jazear Griffin.

Contavious Little led Anson on the ground with 15 carries for 73 yards, while Toney Gainey, Jeremiah Griffin and Deondre Crowder each also ran for at least 40 yards. Gainey and Crowder each finished with a touchdown run.

Anson’s defense limited Albemarle to just 68 total yards of offense.

The Bearcats will now host Union Pines Friday after the Vikings’ game against Scotland was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

To support the Anson Record, subscribe by calling 704-994-5474 or visiting https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.