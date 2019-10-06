Bearcats set to open conference schedule

Anson High’s gridiron Bearcats completed their non-conference schedule with a 3-3 record and, after a bye week, will open Rocky River Conference play on Friday against Montgomery Central at home.

Through the season’s first six games, Anson outscored its foes by a 176-123 margin.

The Bearcats opened the season with two straight losses — 35-24 against Monroe and 33-0 against Class 4A Richmond in a game that lasted just one half after fighting took place seconds before intermission.

But Anson rebounded with a trio of wins — beating Cuthbertson 42-13, Chesterfield 43-3 and Jay M. Robinson 42-7.

Two weeks ago, the Bearcats held a 13-7 lead over Lee County early in the third quarter when the game was postponed because of lightning, and when play resumed the following Monday, the Yellow Jackets outscored Anson 25-12 to earn a 32-25 win.

Bearcats stats

Quarterback Wesley Lear has put together a solid season so far with a QBR of 95.3 — passing for 1,013 yards by completing 65 of 124 passes for 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Running back Daquon Sturdivant has been the workhorse out of the backfield, carrying the ball 98 times for 824 yards and 10 touchdowns.

At the other end of 26 of Lear’s throws has been R.J. Jackson, who has gained 425 yards with four touchdowns; Tyrek Hardison has caught 18 passes for 370 yards and six touchdowns.

On defense, Rasheed Burns lead the Bearcats with 47 tackles — 30 solo and 11 for loss; Marlon Liles has been in on 34 tackles — 18 solo, five for loss and two sacks; Kyonta Burns has been in on 29 tackles — 22 solo and 7.5 for loss; Cencere Garris has nine tackles for loss; and Darren Harrington has 2.5 of the team’s nine sacks.

In the defensive backfield, Da’quavion Griffin, Tyrek Hardison and Decorian Gainey each have one interception.

Kicker Justin Ledbetter is 18 of 20 on extra point attempts.

Coming on Friday

The Timberwolves offer up a relatively balanced offensive attack, showing 100 pass attempts and 167 rushes over the first six games.

Quarterback Aidan Watts is 41 of 100 for 523 yards, three touchdowns and two picks.

On the ground, Montgomery Central is led by Chris Diggs who has 60 carries for 282 yards and three TDs; Omar Pemberton has carried 30 times for 248 yards; and Darrien Little has toted the ball 44 times for 201 yards and two scores.

Watts’ favorite receiver has been Harris Jackson, who has 11 catches for 140 yards and a TD.

On defense, the Timberwolves are led by Nic King with 54 tackles, 29 solo and five for loss; Drew Brewer with 46 tackles, 15 solo and 5.5 for loss. Ben Whitesell and Brewer have the team’s only two sacks.

In the backfield, Chase Cappell has the team’s only two interceptions.

Game time at Anson High on Friday will be 7:30 p.m.

