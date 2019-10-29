Conference clash looms

The Anson High varsity football team and senior quarterback Wesley Lear will host West Stanly High in a Rocky River Conference clash between the top two teams on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Bearcats are 5-3 overall and 2-0 in the conference, while the Colts are undefeated across the board at 8-0 and 2-0.

