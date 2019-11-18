November 18, 2019 Anson Record Sports 0
By: Staff report

Coach Delores Covington’s varsity Lady Bearcats finished the 2018 season 8-12 overall, but went 7-3 in the Rocky River Conference and missed out on the state’s Class 2-A playoffs.

This season they are hoping to change that.

Anson will open the season with 13 players on its roster, including four seniors, seven juniors, one sophomore and one freshman.

The seniors include 6-1 forward Revie Byars, 5-0 guard McKayla Bittle, 5-9 forward Reagan Jackson and 5-9 forward Rickasia Liles.

The juniors are 5-4 guard Jyanna Willoughby, 5-9 forward Kimberly Smith, 5-8 forward Charisma Tyson, 5-5 forward Mya Sturdivant, 5-6 forward Sh’mya Ingram, 5-3 guard Tamaria Bullock and 5-3 guard Tharianna Medley.

The team is rounded out by 5-8 sophomore forward Dymond Sturdivant and 5-3 freshman guard Angelica Crawford.

The Lady Bearcats open the season with a non-conference, home-and-home series against Class 4-A Richmond — first game on Tuesday in Rockingham and the second on Thursday in Wadesboro. Tip-off set for 4 p.m.

Girls varsity opens against Lady Raiders

Staff report