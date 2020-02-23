Bearcats make state playoffs, ending 5-year drought

CHAPEL HILL — The Anson High boys basketball team are heading to the postseason for the first time since 2015, as announced by the N.C. High School Athletic Association on Sunday.

The finalized NCHSAA state playoffs brackets have Anson as the No. 15 seed, hosting 18th-seeded Clinton in the opening round on Tuesday.

Anson (10-13) finished second in the Rocky River Conference behind the West bracket’s No. 1 overall seed Forest Hills. The Bearcats lost in the semifinals of the RRC tournament to West Stanley, 62-51, on Thursday.

Clinton (12-10) ended the season second in the East Central 2A Conference and come into the matchup winners of the last four, including a 63-44 victory over East Duplin on Saturday to break the regular-season tie.

The Bearcats posted a stout 5-1 record at home this season and are led by three players averaging over double digits in scoring.

Lance Shuler has been a steady guard for the team, averaging a double-double, 16.4 points and 11 assists per game. Meanwhile, Sam Ingram averages just under 12 points and is one of the club’s best rebounders at over six per contest. And senior guard Garrett Maner rounds out the scoring attack with nearly 11 points per game.

Tuesday’s first-round tip from Wadesboro will be announced soon and we will provide updates as they become available.

