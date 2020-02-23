Bearcats make state playoffs, ending 5-year drought

WADESBORO – Anson High School’s Bearcats male and female junior varsity and varsity teams faced off against Montgomery Central’s Timberwolves on Tuesday, Dec. 17th to mixed results.

GIRLS JUNIOR VARSITY

The girls junior varsity started off the night. The first quarter was relatively slow and ended with a score of 5 for the Timberwolves and 6 for the Bearcats. The Timberwolves would even up the score to 11 points each by the end of the 2nd quarter. The Timberwolves would enjoy a brief 1 point lead by the end of the 3rd quarter only to be beaten by 4 points by the end of the game with a final score of 13 Timberwolves and 17 Bearcats.

BOYS JUNIOR VARSITY

The Timberwolves got an early lead in the boys JV game, scoring at just 15 seconds into the game. The Bearcats wouldn’t score their first point until there was 5 minutes and 27 seconds left in the 1st quarter. The Timberwolves’s lead would be short lived and the quarter would end with a score of 6 Timberwolves to 10 Bearcats.

Montgomery Central would continue to trail behind Anson High School throughout the second period. The quarter ended with Anson having a six point lead, 12 to 18. Anson dropped the ball, literally and figuratively, in the third quarter. The Timberwolves fought their way to the lead through a series of 3 pointers and free throw shots ending with them ahead by 5 points for a score of 28 Timberwolves to 23 Bearcats.

Anson High School tried to close the gap throughout the final quarter but remained behind Montgomery Central by a constant 5 points throughout its entirety. Fouls were being called every 30 seconds for both teams. The final score for the JV boys was 34 Timberwolves to 29 Bearcats.

GIRLS VARSITY

Montgomery County’s Timberwolves scored their first points in the girl’s varsity game at just under the 7 minute mark. Anson High’s Bearcats would even up the score with 6 minutes and 16 seconds left on the clock. One team would score and the other would be fouled and hit their free throws. This trend continued throughout the first period, which would end with a Bearcat player scoring at 1 minute, 35 seconds left on the clock, which evened the score at 13 each.

The first point scored in the 2nd period was a free throw by a Timberwolfe at the 7 minute mark. Montgomery Central would be fouled yet again just one second later and fouled player would hit both of her free throws bringing the score to 16 Timberwolves and 13 Bearcats. Montgomery County had 6 fouls at this point while the Bearcats had 8.

A Timberwolves player would hit a 3 pointer at the 6 minute, 15 second mark, bringing the score to 19 Timberwolves, 13 Bearcats. The Timberwolves would continue throughout the 2nd quarter to make 3 pointer after 3 pointer and scoring nearly every free throw after multiple fouls by the Bearcats. The score at the end of the period was 31 Timberwolves to 26 Bearcats.

Anson County started the 3rd quarter off with a bang, scoring a 3 pointer immediately and closing the gap with 31 Timberwolves and 29 Bearcats. Unfortunately for the Bearcats, the success was short lived. Fouls were called all over the place and the Timberwolves scored nearly every time they had a free throw. Montgomery had 4 fouls to Anson High’s 7 by the end of the quarter with a score of 46 Timberwolves to 38 Bearcats.

A Bearcats player was injured at just 30 seconds into the final quarter, requiring the medics to come to the court. A Timberwolves player was injured just moments later and had to be carried off court by an official.

Anson County put up an heroic effort in the final quarter and, at under 5 minutes left, closed the gap to 48 Timberwolves to 46 Bearcats. Despite their herculean attempts, the game would end 59 Timberwolves to 54 Bearcats with 10 fouls scored by both teams.

BOYS VARSITY

The final game of the evening would be between the boy’s varsity teams. The Timberwolves would be fouled immediately and they scored a free throw. Anson County took an early lead with a 3 pointer at just 30 seconds into the game. The Bearcats maintained a lead until the 5 minute mark at which point, after a series of fouls, the Timberwolves start to close the gap. The Timberwolves scored both free throws with 30 seconds left on the clock, evening the score to 19 Timberwolves and 19 Bearcats, with one foul by Montgomery Central and a grand total of 8 by Anson High School.

The two teams remained neck and neck for the opening few minutes of the 2nd quarter. The Timberwolves started to slip halfway through it, allowing the Bearcats to get a near 10 point lead with a final score of 33 Timberwolves and 42 Bearcats with 6 fouls for Montgomery Central and a whopping 10 for Anson High School.

Montgomery Central would trail even further behind during the 3rd period. Anson County had a 10 point lead at the 6 minute, 30 second mark with 35 Montgomery Central and 45 Anson High School. A Montgomery player scored a slam dunk at the 5 minute mark but that wasn’t anywhere close enough to even the score. Montgomery Central would continue to trail behind by over 10 points with the period ending at 46 Timberwolves and 57 Bearcats.

Anson High School allowed Montgomery Central to inch closer and closer to evening the score throughout most of the final quarter. The score was 50 Timberwolves to 57 Bearcats at 15 seconds into the period. The Timberwolves closed the gap even closer with 5 minutes left on the clock with a series of free throws and layups, bringing the score to 57 Timberwolves to 61 Bearcats. The Timberwolves couldn’t quite get ahead and the game ended with Anson High School scoring the final points of the game with 37.5 seconds on the clock and a final score of 67 Timberwolves to 71 Bearcats.

The boy’s junior varsity teams fight over the jump ball. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_women-s-bball-2-2-.jpg The boy’s junior varsity teams fight over the jump ball. A Montgomery Central Timberwolves’s player tries to decide where to pass the ball. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_women-s-bball-2-.jpg A Montgomery Central Timberwolves’s player tries to decide where to pass the ball. Anson County’s Bearcats score a goal. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_mens-bball-2-2-.jpg Anson County’s Bearcats score a goal. Montgomery Central’s Timberwolves reach for the ball. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_mens-bball-2-.jpg Montgomery Central’s Timberwolves reach for the ball.

By Charles Wood Staff Writer