WADESBORO – On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Wadesboro Police Chief T. L. Spencer requested the SBI investigate allegations of embezzlement involving fraudulent transactions including unauthorized use of an Anson County Chamber of Commerce (ACCC) debit card and using fraudulent checks to withdraw cash from the ACCC accounts for personal use.

On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, SBI agents with the Southern Piedmont District office arrested former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, Shelby Emrich, 47. Emrich turned herself in at the Anson County Jail. She has been charged with 29 counts of embezzlement. After going before a magistrate, she was issued a $29,000 secured bond.