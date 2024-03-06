WADESBORO — Chief Chewning has requested assistance from the public in locating a murder suspect. The suspect, Dewon Rayquan Hailey, is described as a twenty-six year old man with long black hair, 5”7 in height, and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

The suspect is charged with a murder that occurred shortly after midnight on the morning of Wednesday, March 6. Working in conjunction with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Wadesboro Police Department has obtained warrants for Hailey’s arrest.

Though law enforcement has released no further information at this time, Chief Chewning is assuring the public more details will be provided tomorrow. Anyone with information regarding Hailey’s whereabouts is requested to call the WPD tip line at (704) 694-2160.