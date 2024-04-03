ELLERBE — Bridget Hudson of Ellerbe passed away unexpectedly on her way to work on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the age of 30.

Bridget was born on March 3, 1994, to William T. Hudson and Dianna Culley. She attended Richmond County Schools and later obtained her Bachelor of Science from Garner-Webb. She worked for Novant Health and really and truly loved her job as a lactation consultant.

Bridget had a firecracker personality while being willing to help anyone who needed it. She was a loving mother of four. Along with her children and her fiancee, Deion, Bridget found joy at the beach.

She is preceded in death by her father, her grandparents, Ben and Lib Nuttall, Monnie “Marie” Nuttall, Carl and Ruby Hudson.

She leaves behind her fiancee, Deion Davis, and her children, Aiden, Trinity, Arianna, and Olivia, all of Ellerbe; her mother, Dianna Culley, and her husband, Michael, of Hamlet; her brothers and sisters, William H. Hudson, Jordan Wilson, Makayla Wilson, Jennifer Culley and Matt, Phillip Culley; her grandparents, Donnie Nuttall, Sr. and his wife, Dottie, of Rockingham, James and Louise Culley of Hamlet, Archie and Flo Wilson of Auburn, AL; her great-grandmother, Monnie “Took” McCormick; her uncles, Donnie Nuttall, Jr. and his wife, Shari of Jackson Springs; Robbie Nuttall and his wife, Lisa of Rockingham, Aaron Davis of Mechanicsburg, PA; her mother and father-in-law, Shanta Hicks and Howard Davis; many cousins and friends whom she held very dear.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. All other times at 190 Clayton Carriker Road in Ellerbe.

Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery in Rockingham following the service.

Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.