ANSON — In a released statement, county officials are informing the public that a collection line that services the Anson County Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant failed on April 4, 2024.

The compromised line resulted in wastewater entering Brush Fork Creek, located just east of Wadesboro.

Officials are assuring the public that county employees are working tirelessly to quickly remedy this situation. All appropriate government agencies have been notified of the event and are working together to resolve this incident.

Questions concerning this announcement should be directed to Anson County Wastewater Treatment Plant at 704.994.3281.