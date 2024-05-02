WADESBORO — Located at 604 Salisbury Street in Wadesboro, NC, there stands a pillar of the community, Smith’s Funeral Home. Established by Harold C. Smith himself, this funeral home has not only provided compassionate and dignified service to families in their times of loss but has also woven itself into the fabric of Anson County’s rich tapestry.

Born on March 29, 1943, at the Kate Bittings Reynolds Hospital in Winston Salem, NC, Harold C. Smith was destined for a life of service. His journey began as the youngest of twelve children.

Instilled in him at an early age, were the values of hard work and dedication. After graduating with honors from London High School in Walnut Cove, NC, Harold embarked on a path that would lead him to become a respected figure in the funeral service industry.

Following his apprenticeship at Perry-Spencer Funeral Home in Madison, NC, and Gilmore’s Funeral Home in Winston Salem, NC, Harold honed his craft at the John A. Gupton School of Mortuary Science, graduating with honors in 1966. His dedication and expertise led him to Wadesboro, NC, where he worked for six months as an employee, then purchased Hailey & Hargett Funeral Home on July 1, 1967, renaming it Smith’s Funeral Home.

Harold’s commitment to his community extended beyond his profession. For 22 years, he served on the Anson County Board of Commissioners, representing District 7. In recognition of his long-standing service, he was honored with the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners “Long Serving” Commissioners award in 2017. Mr. Smith was also recognized by Governor Roy Cooper on November 30, 2021, with the Long Leaf Pine Award.

The Long Leaf Pine Award is the highest award for state service granted by the Office of the Governor. Throughout his career, Harold held memberships in numerous civic and professional organizations, further solidifying his role as a respected leader in Anson County.

Alongside Harold on his journey was his wife, Doris, whom he married on June 15, 1968. Doris, a licensed funeral director herself, joined Harold in his mission to provide compassionate care to grieving families. They worked side by side until Doris’s untimely passing in February 2015.

The Smith’s only daughter, Evadne Kay Smith was gradually integrated into the business learning operations and financial aspects. After her mother’s passing, Evadne seamlessly stepped into the role of continuing their legacy. When asked, Evadne noted that stepping in and doing the work previously done by her mother, Doris has been one of the most challenging roles that she

has filled.

Evadne, an accomplished individual in her own right, has embraced her responsibilities within Smith’s Funeral Home. Ms. Smith with a deep understanding of the community she serves, is poised to carry on her family’s tradition of excellence.

As Evadne works in the family business and continues to practice in the law firm that she founded and built, she is also preparing her children, Asya and Timothy, to inherit the mantle of responsibility. In her role as a parent, teacher, and business role model, she is charged with the responsibility to ensure that the legacy of Harold C. Smith & Smith’s Funeral Home is secure for generations to come.

When asked about the secret to their longevity and notoriety in the community, Harold reflected on the simple yet profound motto: “Small Enough to know you, Large enough to serve you.”

It is this personal touch and unwavering dedication to their neighbors that have endeared Smith’s Funeral Home to the hearts of Anson County residents for over five decades.

The Smiths’ journey was not without challenges. They opened a second location in Albemarle, NC that was operated for ten years. That facility was sold, but Mr. Smith continues to service Stanley and the counties surrounding Anson County from the Wadesboro location.

The current facility debuted as one of the most modern of its time when it was built to replace the original structure that caught fire and burned on January 23, 1980. The fire was a major setback. But the Smiths charged ahead and rebuilt.

In a heartfelt gesture of recognition and gratitude to Mr. Smith and his business, the Wadesboro Town Council has taken a significant step to immortalize a beloved member of the community.

On April 1st, with a unanimous vote of 4 to 0, the council enthusiastically supported the consideration to rename Salisbury Street in Wadesboro to Harold C. Smith Boulevard, paying homage to the distinguished legacy of Harold C. Smith.

Harold C. Smith, a revered figure in Anson County, has left an indelible mark through his decades of service as a funeral director, community leader, and advocate for the people. As the founder of Smith’s Funeral Home, Harold has been a pillar of strength and support for countless families during their most trying times.

As the community eagerly awaits the final decision from the NCDOT regarding the street renaming, there is a palpable sense of pride and anticipation. The prospect of seeing Harold C. Smith’s name adorning a thoroughfare in Wadesboro is a symbolic gesture of appreciation for his immeasurable impact and a lasting tribute to his extraordinary life of service.

As the sun sets on another day in Wadesboro, the legacy of Harold C. Smith & Smith’s Funeral Home continues to shine brightly, illuminating the path of compassion, integrity, and service for all who seek solace in their time of loss.