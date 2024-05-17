ANSON — The Anson County Board of Education proudly announces Dr. Brian C. Ratliff as the new Interim Superintendent for Anson County Schools, effective June 1, 2024.

Following the planned retirement announcement of Howard McLean as Superintendent of Anson County Schools, the Board initiated a rigorous selection process in March 2024 to identify his successor. With the invaluable assistance of the North Carolina State Board of Education, the Board received three commendable recommendations and applications for the interim superintendent position.

After thorough evaluation and interviews with each candidate, the Anson County Board of Education unanimously selected Dr. Brian C. Ratliff for the role, subject to approval by the State Board of Education. Dr. Ratliff brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position.

Dr. Ratliff holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Youth/Counseling from Liberty University, a Master’s Degree in Educational School Counseling from Lynchburg College, and a Doctoral Degree in Education with a focus on Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Virginia. His educational background, coupled with many years of leadership and management experience that the board deems relevant to the position of Interim Superintendent for Anson County Schools, including roles as Assistant Principal, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, and Superintendent in various Virginia public schools, uniquely positions him for success in leading Anson County Schools.

Throughout his career, Dr. Ratliff has been recognized for his exemplary leadership. He was honored as the Virginia Association of School Superintendents – Region VII Superintendent of the Year for 2019, a testament to his dedication and commitment to educational excellence.

The Anson County Board of Education is confident that Dr. Brian C. Ratliff’s qualifications, extensive experience, and proven track record make him exceptionally qualified to serve as Interim Superintendent of Anson County Schools. His leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and advancement of the school district.

Please join us in welcoming Dr. Ratliff to the Anson County Schools community. Together, we look forward to a bright future of academic achievement and student success under his guidance.