WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Senator Thom Tillis spoke on the Senate floor in honor of the law enforcement officers from North Carolina who paid the ultimate sacrifice in observance of National Police Week.

“I rise today to honor the brave men and women in North Carolina and across the nation who serve in law enforcement. This is an emotional week for the law enforcement community as thousands of officers and their families come to our nation’s capital for National Police Week. They’re paying tribute to brave officers who were killed in the line of duty while protecting our communities. Unfortunately, North Carolina is all too familiar with law enforcement officers making the ultimate sacrifice. I want to take a moment to recognize some of the law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty since last year’s Police Week and Memorial.”

Tillis on introducing the Protect and Serve Act

“In each instance, we witnessed an outpouring of love for the fallen officers and support for law enforcement. Congress should follow the example the communities have set. We can show our respect for law enforcement by taking the dangers and threats they face seriously, especially when they are deliberate. Like the tragedy we witnessed in Charlotte last month. That’s why I introduced and reintroduced the Protect and Serve Act this Congress.

“Most people would be surprised to learn that intentionally harming or attempting to harm a law enforcement officer in this country is not a federal crime. This bipartisan language will change that. It sends a strong message to criminals that assaulting a law enforcement officer is inexcusable and will be met with the full weight of our nation’s criminal justice system. Law enforcement has our backs every single time they put on a uniform and go on patrol; the least that Congress can do is to signal to law enforcement that we have their backs, too, by passing the Protect and Serve Act. They need our support now more than ever.”

Tillis thanks the men and women in law enforcement

“To the men and women in law enforcement in North Carolina and across this country, I want to say thank you for putting on the uniform every day to keep us safe. You deserve our gratitude. To the families of the fallen officers, please know that while you lost a loved one, your community lost a hero and we will never forget their service and their sacrifice. God bless them all. God bless their families, and God bless law enforcement across this great nation.”

Senator Tillis also co-introduced a resolution designating the week of May 12 through 18, 2024 as National Police Week. The resolution:

Expresses unwavering support for law enforcement officers across the United States in the pursuit of preserving safe and secure communities.

Recognizes the need to ensure that law enforcement officers have the equipment, training, and resources that are necessary in order to protect the health and safety of the officers while the officers protect the public.

Acknowledges that police officers and other law enforcement personnel, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, should be remembered and honored.

Expresses condolences and solemn appreciation to the loved ones of each law enforcement officer who has made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Encourages the people of the United States to observe National Police Week by honoring law enforcement personnel and promoting awareness of the essential mission that law enforcement personnel undertake in service to their communities and the United States.