Graduates with Scholarships honored at annual banquet ANSON — The scholarship recognition banquet is a highlight of the year. This year, nine graduates were honored. Anson County looks forward to seeing what each will accomplish in the future.

Wild Ride: Victim’s assault, kidnapping, and escape cross state lines MORVEN — In the early afternoon hours of May 19, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Deputy Clay Sikes with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, who was calling to report an earlier incident involving kidnapping and assault, originally told to him by a South Carolina State Trooper, that initially took place in Anson County.

Spinning wheat straw into zip ties WADESBORO — Prepared with props, local resident Christopher Borgstede handed zip ties out to commissioners when he spoke at the board meeting held on Tuesday, May 21.

Anson County Arts Council welcomes new Arts Council Executive Director The Anson County Arts Council would like to welcome Jenay Jarvis as the Arts Council Executive Director. Born and raised in NC, Jenay attended the Universities of Asheville and Greensboro for a degree in Fine Arts with a concentration in Painting and a minor in creative writing.

2024 Graduates: What will your verse be? ANSON — On Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m., Anson County Schools held their 2024 High School Graduation Ceremony. Families gathered with their graduates to celebrate the close of childhood and the promise of untold feats still waiting to be accomplished in adulthood.

School district says goodbye to retiring Superintendent McLean ANSON — As the 2023-2024 school year winds down to a close, so does beloved Superintendent Howard McLean’s time with the Anson County School District. In recognition, School Board Chairman Dr. George Truman announced a resolution introducing McLean’s retirement from the school system.

Upcoming county events •Anson County Farmer’s Market is now open and will run every Saturday from May 25th to September 28th, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Catching up with the Westwood Lodge and Hunt Club WADESBORO — Since opening in October of 2023, Clair Campbell, co-owner of Westwood Lodge and Hunt Club, has learned a thing or two about hosting weddings. The Westwood Lodge and Hunt Club is a product of time, care, and love, put in by the married duo, Campbell and Randy Coble.

NETworX Anson County and HOLLA! CDC partner to host Uwharrie Bank’s Financial Literacy Workshops MORVEN, – NETworX Anson County and HOLLA! CDC are excited to announce their partnership to host two workshops as part of Uwharrie Bank’s ‘More in 2024: Financial Literacy in the 21st Century’ series.