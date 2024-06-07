Wadesboro Town Council approved an Employment Agreement with Mr. Wiley L. Ross, Jr., Tuesday evening, May 21st, hiring him as Wadesboro’s new Town Manager. Mr. Ross will begin work on Monday, June 3rd. Mr. Ross is a public service professional coming to Wadesboro with nearly 30 years of public and private sector experience. He holds a Master’s in Public Administration from Northern Kentucky University and a Bachelor in Arts in Criminal Justice from Union Institute and University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mr. Ross has extensive government experience with the City of Charlotte and the City of Cincinnati including law enforcement, diversity and inclusion, human resource management and EEO programs and investigations, process improvement, performance evaluations, interpretation of city policies and procedures and project management and strategic planning.

As a former government/city hall liaison for the Sentential Police Association within the Cincinnati Police Department, Mr. Ross has vast experience collaborating and meeting with executive leadership including the City Manager, Assistant City Manager, Mayor, and members of Council and other internal stakeholders.

Through his master’s studies, Mr. Ross gained knowledge of municipal budget preparation, public administration principals and processes, strategic planning, establishing, and tracking performance measures, conducting cost benefit analysis, and best practices relating to economic development, procurement, HR, and planning.

Among a number of awards and recognitions over the years, Mr. Ross has the distinction of receiving in 2010 the Beyond the Call Award: Certificate of Honor and Exemplary Service to the Community from the Rotary Club of Cincinnati and in 2006 the award of Officer of the Year from the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police.