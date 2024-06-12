ANSON — The Anson County School District is honoring a bevy of qualified educators coming into the 2024-2025 school year.

With over twenty years of dedicated service, Kevin Adams has been named as Anson County Schools’ Principal of the Year. The Anson County School District shares that “Adams is being recognized for his exceptional leadership, deep commitment to students, and an unwavering passion for fostering a positive and dynamic learning environment for Anson County students.” The district believes Adams “tireless efforts and remarkable administration skills have truly made a lasting impact on our schools and community.”

Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year for Anson County Schools’ is unquestionably Brown Huntley, Auto Mechanics teacher at Anson High School. According to the district, Huntley has five years experience, and has shown “unparalleled dedication, passion, and expertise in shaping the future of automotive education” in Anson County.

Under Huntley’s tutelage students have learned the ins and outs of engines, giving them a sense of accomplishment and confidence in their abilities. The school district shares that Brown’s “tireless efforts have not only empowered our students to excel in the classroom but also has prepared them for successful careers in the automotive industry.”

Bringing excellence to education, Beginning Teacher of the Year for Anson County Schools’ is Myra Bricken. According to the district, Bricken, who started off her teaching career with Peachland-Polkton Elementary, has a “passion for teaching and her dedication to her students shines through in everything she does.”

Bricken’s co-workers note that “in her role at Peachland-Polkton Elementary, Myra goes above and beyond to create an engaging and nurturing learning environment for her students. Her commitment to their success is truly inspiring, and it’s no surprise that she has been recognized for her outstanding efforts.”

Erin Adams, another shining star in the education system, has been named runner-up for Anson County Schools Teacher of the Year. The district credits “Erin’s dedication to her students and her passion for teaching (that) truly set her apart.” Adams is four years into her teaching career and is currently an educator for Lilesville Elementary School. Adams commitment to academic excellence has not gone unnoticed by the district. Previously recognized as the Beginning Teacher of the Year, Erin has also been a runner-up in the NC Center for Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) Beginning Teacher of the Year process.

Rounding out the Anson County School Districts list of honored educators is Luke Hyatt, named Teacher of the Year for Anson County Schools. Hyatt has an impressive twenty-four years of experience in education and his dedication and passion has long been recognized by the district as the beacon lighting his student’s educational journey.

Hyatt has previously been named Regional Teacher of the Year in 2006 and competed for the prestigious title of State Teacher of the Year.

Other notable educators distinguished with the Teacher of the Year title include, Regina Corbett of Morven Elementary, Robin Little of Ansonville Elementary, Christie Liles of Wadesboro Elementary, John Brooks of Wadesboro Primary, Lora Wyatt of Peachland-Polkton Elementary, Celeste Dutton of Anson High School, and Jade Knotts of Anson Early College.

Bricken shares the title of Beginning Teacher of the Year with fellow educators Kellie McCormick of Lilesville Elementary, and Sam Kemmerly of Anson High School.