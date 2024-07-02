Bringing the moves, the ladies showed off their line dancing skills

WADESBORO — Uptown Wadesboro Inc. presented a 2024 Summer Jam, or early Independence Day celebration, brimming with live music, lots of vendor treats, family fun, and fireworks.

Events kicked off at 12 p.m. with the Al G & Friends Band taking the stage at 5:30 p.m., playing a mix of old and new R&B, Beach music, motown, and more.

Despite soaring temperatures, attendees enjoyed dancing, fellowship, bounce houses, and making memories with their community.

One for the history books, Wadesboro’s 2024 Summer Jam closed with a spectacular display of fireworks, culminating in a gorgeous finale of light and sound.