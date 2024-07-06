June 21

WADESBORO — At 8:12 p.m., while out on patrol, Deputy Taylor White came upon an out of service vehicle and its driver who claimed to be in the process of calling 911 to report the front passenger window was busted out. Earlier, the vehicle’s brakes had locked up, necessitating leaving the Chevy Tahoe on the roadside. The owner of the vehicle declared nothing to be missing from inside the still locked truck. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 8:03 p.m. Deputy Wylder Kuhn responded to McRae Ave. following a report of shots fired into the residence of a mother home with her three children. Speaking with the caller, Deputy Kuhn learned that all occupants were inside the home when the blast of alleged gunfire rang out from behind their front door. All were unharmed. After a search of the area, Kuhn found no evidence of gunfire. He rejoined the caller, who showed him three pieces of firework debris she discovered littering her front patio. A daughter in the home believed the commotion may have stemmed from an earlier incident that occurred with a gentleman while she was on vacation. Learning the suspect was involved in a Wadesboro traffic accident, Kuhn followed up with the Wadesboro Police officer involved in the incident. When the officer confessed he could not recall the man’s name, Kuhn point blank asked him, “Were any fireworks located in the car?”

Hearing an answer in the affirmative, Deputy Kuhn hightailed it to the scene of the accident where he retrieved a discarded box of empty fireworks, which he logged into evidence. Case is active.

June 22

WADESBORO — At 7:00 p.m., Sgt. Mario El Kobersy arrived at East St. in Polkton to speak in person with the owner of a stolen and wrecked vehicle, a 2004 Ford Escape, found on the roadside dead in a ditch in Marshville. According to the vehicle owner, she might have given permission for a friend to borrow her car, or the friend may have used the keys left inside the car to drive away in the vehicle. The owner learned of her car’s whereabouts when the friend called her to explain why she could not return the car. El Kobersy confirmed with NC Highway Patrol the incident had occurred on US 74. The case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 1:39 a.m., deputies responded to First St. following a report of damage to a vehicle. The victim, who had just returned from the gas station, discovered someone had thrown rocks at his vehicle, blasting out windows and damaging the hood. Additionally, the rock throwers found time to decorate the driver’s side of the vehicle with spray paint and steal the car’s tag. Case is active.

WADESBORO — At 8:41 p.m., Deputy Luis Galvon responded to Hildreth Rd. following a report of a stolen Hyundai Elantra Coupe, reddish or burgundy in color, valued at $500. After speaking with the reporting mother-son duo, Deputy Galvon learned the matriarch has a tendency to leave her car keys inside her vehicle. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 5:42 p.m., Deputy Sam Mullis responded to Union St. following a report of an altercation involving a firearm. Speaking with the victim, Deputy Mullis learned the victim’s nephew had come over to his home earlier in the evening with a posse of his family members.

The nephew questioned his uncle regarding a car that needed to be repaired. When the uncle explained that he had requested a mechanic come by and look at the vehicle, the victim’s nephew became agitated, before returning to his home where he allegedly retrieved a rifle. The nephew then fired a couple rounds into the air while standing on his own property. The suspect is said to have threatened the victim and the victim’s sister, saying, “I am going to kill you and your sister,” while menacingly pointing his rifle at them. The victim stated that his sister was unable to hear the threat due to a hearing disability. Satisfied his point had been made, the gun-toting nephew retired to his own property. When Mullis attempted to speak with the nephew, no one came to the door of the residence. The case is closed by other means.

WADESBORO — At 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to Clemmons Rd. following a report of two damaged vehicles, a Mitsubishi Galant and a Nissan Maxima, property damage value is unknown for both. The victim requested the assistance of his neighbor in jumping off his vehicle. When the neighbor, who has issues with his legs and wears a medical boot, attempted to pull his vehicle over to that of his neighbor’s, he inadvertently hit the gas pedal, crashing into the victim’s car. The case is inactive.

June 23

WADESBORO — At 1:50 a.m., deputies responded to Brown Creek Church Rd. following a report of damage to personal property. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies learned from the caller that her sister had allegedly stolen a car from Ansonville and needed her sister’s help in returning it before it could be reported stolen. The victim obligingly drove her sister to Ansonville to bring back the car. When the siblings returned to the victim’s home, the victim claims her sister then flew into a rage, pelting the victim’s car with rocks, smashing out the back window. Deputies were unable to locate the victim’s sister for her version of events. The case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 5:30 p.m. Deputy Sam Mullis responded to Blewett Falls Rd. following a report of breaking and entering by a caller who was not on scene. Hearing from a neighbor that the door to his home was ajar, the owner of the property, called the potential breaking and entering into dispatch. Arriving at the scene, Mullis discovered two outbuilding doors open, their contents rifled through. Also on the property were several vehicles whose windows had been busted out, the car’s contents rummaged through. It is unknown if anything is missing from the home, buildings, or vehicles. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 7:13 p.m., deputies responded to Winfree Rd. following the report of a stolen Yamaha Big Bear 400 4-wheeler, value unknown. The case is active.