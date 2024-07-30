ANSON — Missing Anson County youth Anthony Valladares was last seen the evening of July 23 in the Old Lilesville Rd. area. The teen is described as having dark brown curly hair, with brown eyes. Valladares stands at 5’8” and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

The Wadesboro Police Department believes the juvenile may be riding a small purple bike with one red wheel.

WPD requests that anyone who comes into contact with Valladares or has information regarding his whereabouts to please contact Anson County Emergency Communications (704) 694-7083 or the Wadesboro Police Department (704) 694-2167.

