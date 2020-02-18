“The Man of a Thousand Voices” performing at NETC

February 18, 2020 Anson Record Uncategorized 0
James Stephens III, The Man of a Thousand Voices -

The Man of a Thousand Voices, a show featuring master impressionist and entertainer James Stephens III, is coming to Northeastern Technical College on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The show will begin at 11 am in the NETC Auditorium on the Cheraw campus.

Stephens has performed comedy on ABC, NBC, CBS, Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, and MTV. Stephens is a man of many talents. Not only is he a comedian, but he also dances, sings, does impressions, and plays multiple instruments.

Stephens performs a wide range of voices. One minute he sounds like Chris Rock and Lil Wayne, and in the next moment, he switches his voice to impersonate Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan. He also plays piano like Duke Ellington, trumpet like Louis Armstrong, and dances like Sammy Davis Jr.

James Stephens III, The Man of a Thousand Voices
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_James-Stephens-III_-The-Man-of-A-Thousand-Voices.jpgJames Stephens III, The Man of a Thousand Voices

The Man of a Thousand Voices performance is a part of the NETC events celebrating Black History Month. This event free and open to the public.

The Man of a Thousand Voices performance is a part of the NETC events celebrating Black History Month. This event free and open to the public.